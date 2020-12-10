Representative Image
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

ANI | Updated: Dec 09, 2020 09:37 IST


Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 9 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur over few places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next 24 hours.

"Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area on December 9," IMD said.
It also warned about light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area on December 10, December 11, and December 12. (ANI)

