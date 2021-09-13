IMD predicts moderate rain in Mumbai, suburbs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD), predicted moderate rain in Mumbai city and its suburbs with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Monday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai, there is chance of moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

They also predicted that moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places, over the next 48 hours.

In the last 24 hours, the average rainfall in Central Mumbai received 67.85 mm. Whereas, eastern and western suburbs received 74.51 mm and 75.91 mm of rainfall, respectively.

India Metrological Department also predicted heavy rainfall for today at isolated places over Maharashtra. (ANI)