IMD predicts more rainfall over Odisha in the coming days

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas on Monday said that more rainfall was expected over Odisha in the coming days.

"Currently, South-West monsoon is active over Odisha and monsoon trough is also active upto 2.1 kilometer. Under its influence, most districts of Odisha will have light to moderate rainfall for the next 24 hours," HR Biswas said.

IMD has also advised fishermen to not to venture into the sea along and off the coast of Odisha, during the next 24 hours, due to strong monsoon current.

"Wind speed is likely to reach 40-50 km per hour", the meteorological department said.

Also, heavy to heavy rainfall was predicted for isolated places in Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jajpur, Bargarh and Nuapada districts.

Heavy rainfall is also likely over places in Kalahandi, Sonepur, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Deogarh districts.

"After a decrease in intensity of rainfall around Tuesday, the rainfall will again increase from Wednesday and very heavy rainfall is predicted in coastal districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara," HR Biswas said.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted the formation of a low-pressure area over Odisha in the next 2-3 days which may increase rainfall activity.

(ANI)


