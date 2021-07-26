IMD predicts rain in parts of Delhi-NCR in next 2 hrs

New Delhi [India], July 26, (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Delhi-NCR in the next 2 hours.



"Light intensity rain would occur over isolated places of North-Delhi, East-Delhi, Faridabad, Kharkhoda, Matanhail, Sonipat (Haryana), Dadri, Noida, Greater-Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bagpath, Khekra, Baraut, Loni-Dehat, Hindon-AF station, Narora, Mainpuri, Garhmukteshwar, Modinagar, Firozabad, Badayun (U.P) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted light to moderate intensity rain over Agra, Katrauli in Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours. (ANI)

