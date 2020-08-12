IMD predicts rain in parts of Haryana, UP

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rain in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on Tuesday.

IMD said in a tweet that thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Rewari, Palwal, Aurangabad, Dadri, Noida, Greater Noida, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, Khurja, Narora, Sahaswan, Badayun, and isolated places of Delhi on Tuesday.

IMD has also predicted moderate intensity rain over Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Kurukshetra, Nazibabad and Yamunanagar. (ANI)

