IMD predicts rain, thunderstorm in parts of UP today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Giving much respite from the sweltering heat, several parts of Uttar Pradesh will likely witness heavy rains accompanied with thunderstorm late on Wednesday.

"Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and rain and Gusty wind (wind speed 30km/h gusting over 50km/h) are very likely to occur during the next three hours at few places like Etawah, Auraiya, Barabanki, Hamirpur, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Jhansi, Faizabad, Sultanpur districts and adjoining areas in the state," Lucknow Meteorological Centre said.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (30-40kmph) and lighting is very likely at isolated places in eastern and western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday," the advisory added. (ANI)

