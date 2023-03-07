IMD predicts rain with thunderstorm in several parts of Odisha during Holi, to continue till March 10

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha)[India], March 7(ANI): The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that Odisha would likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and rain till March 10.

Senior Scientist of IMD, Bhubaneswar Umashankar Das stated that Odisha might experience light rainfall in the upcoming days due to western disturbances in the region.

"Rainfall may occur in many interior and coastal districts due to the western disturbance between March 7 and 10. There are possibilities of rainfall in interior Odisha from March 7 to 8 and in the interior and coastal Odisha between 9 and 10," Das said.

The weather department further stated that the city of Bhubaneswar might experience cloudy weather and there might be a reduction in the temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius. Further to this development the temperature will be back come to normal.

In other parts of the country light to moderate rains are predicted.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) many areas of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms over the next two days.

"A trough caused the weather change at lower tropospheric levels that stretched from the south Konkan to central Chhattisgarh," an IMD official said.

Mumbai and adjoining areas witnessed rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday morning. (ANI)







