IMD predicts rainfall in parts of Delhi, Haryana and UP in next 2 hrs

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sonipat, Panipat, Jind, Bhiwani, over the next two hours, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

The weather department also predicted rains at isolated places of Delhi during the next 2 hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sonipat, Panipat, Jind, Hissar, Karnal, Rohtak, Baraut, Modinagar, Khatauli, Aurangabad, Sahaswan, and isolated places of Delhi during next 2 hours," the IMD said.

Moderate risk of flash floods for the next 24 hours over some areas of North Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas of Rajasthan and South Gujarat sub-division, said the Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast citing the IMD's flash flood guidance. (ANI)