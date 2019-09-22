Representative Image
Representative Image

IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in parts of Himachal Pradesh today

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 13:12 IST

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers in some parts of the state on Sunday.
The IMD Shimla made the predictions at 12 noon for the next three hours in the day.
"Light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers accompanied with hail very likely to occur in the districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba and Kangra," the weather body said in its bulletin. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 14:10 IST

Candidates already applying for party ticket: President Haryana Congress

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): With the Election Commission announcing the date for Haryana Assembly elections, Congress state president Kumari Selja on Sunday said prospective candidates are already applying for the party ticket and that due process will be followed in the selection process.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 13:51 IST

Killing in the name of religion an insult of Hindu Dharma, Lord...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that killing someone in the name of Hindu religion is an insult to Hindu dharma and Lord Rama.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 13:37 IST

Khattar govt only did event management: Kumari Selja

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): With Haryana Assembly elections at the doorsteps, Congress state president Kumari Selja on Sunday fired a salvo at Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar led BJP dispensation alleging that it has wasted thousands of crores of public money on event management and publicity

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 13:07 IST

U'khand: 3 dead, one missing after car fell into river

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): At least three people died after the car in which they were travelling fell into a river. One of the car occupants is missing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 13:03 IST

Delhi: 4 unidentified assailants fire at police team near...

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Four unidentified assailants, in a four-wheeler, fired at a police team near Akshardham Temple on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 12:54 IST

Bhubaneswar: Women's bike rally organised to spread awareness...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): A women's bike rally was conducted in Bhubaneswar on Sunday to spread awareness about wearing helmets.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 12:13 IST

Haryana Congress to meet today to discuss manifesto for Assembly election

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): A day after the Election Commission announced dates for the Haryana Assembly elections, the manifesto committee of the Haryana Congress will hold its first meeting here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 10:36 IST

Prayagraj: Several houses partially submerged in floodwater

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Flood like situation continues in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj after water level of rivers Yamuna and Ganga continued to rise due to heavy rainfall in the area over the past few days.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 09:49 IST

Sea cucumbers weighing 200 kg seized in Tamil Nadu, 10 held

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Sea cucumbers weighing around 200 kg, meant to be smuggled, was seized at Mandapam beach here today, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 09:30 IST

Akhara Parishad to expel Chinmayanand from saint community

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, the organisation of Hindu saints and ascetics, has called a meeting of all the Akharas at Haridwar on October 10 to expel BJP leader and former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand from the community.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 09:20 IST

Isolated places in Saurashtra, Kutch to receive heavy rainfall: IMD

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that isolated places in Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 09:17 IST

Karnataka slashes penalties for traffic offences

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government has issued notification regarding the revised fines on select traffic offences.

Read More
iocl