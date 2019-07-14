IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in parts of UP today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Several parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning accompanied with rain during next three hours, Lucknow Meteorological Centre on Sunday said.

The agency, in a weather forecast issued, said: "Thunderstorms and lightning accompanied with rain are very likely to occur today during next three hours at isolated places over Kannauj, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Saharanpur districts and adjoining areas."

In its general forecast for Uttar Pradesh for the next five days, it has also said that heavy rainfall or thundershowers is very likely to occur at most places in the state.

Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, Tamilnadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Konkan and Goa. (ANI)

