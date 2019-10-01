Representative Image
Representative Image

IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in parts of UP today

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:50 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 01 (ANI): Several parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning accompanied with rain during next three hours, Lucknow Meteorological Centre on Tuesday said.
The agency, in a weather forecast issued, said: "Rain/thundershowers and lightning very likely to occur today during next 3 hrs at a few places over Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Bijnor districts and adjoining areas."
Fifteen people have died and six have sustained injuries in eastern Uttar Pradesh due to rain-related incidents, officials said on Monday.
Relief Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh, GS Priyadarshi, also said that 294 houses have been damaged due to excessive rain in the area.
He said that the government is constantly in touch with the weather department and district administrations to control water-logging problems. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 07:22 IST

Haryana: Park designed for differently-abled children opens in Panchkula

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): In a first in the northern part of the country, a park designed for differently-abled children has been opened in Panchkula's Town Park.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:25 IST

Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over Gujarat bus accident

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of 21 people in the bus accident in Gujarat's Banaskantha district.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:10 IST

Article 370 was temporary, transitional right from the...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda on Monday addressed a seminar here on the abrogation of Article 370, which he said was "temporary and transitional" since the beginning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:10 IST

Saharanpur: Man 'practicing' as doctor for 10 yrs arrested after...

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 01 (ANI): Police has arrested a man, Om Pal Sharma, practicing as a doctor since 10 years, after his MBBS degree was found to be fake.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:09 IST

Only 200-250 people under preventive detention in J-K now: Ram Madhav

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav has stated that during the abrogation of Article 370, around 2000-2500 people were under preventive detention in Jammu and Kashmir but now only 200-250 are under preventive detention.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:22 IST

Odisha registers 6-point jump to rank 7th in Niti Aayog's School...

Bhubaneswar (Odhisha) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Odisha has ranked seventh in the Niti Aayog's School Education Quality Index, registering a significant improvement with a six-point jump in the index compared to last year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:20 IST

Karnataka: HAL employees to go on indefinite strike from Oct 14

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): All India HAL Trade Unions Co-ordination Committee (ALHALTUCC) has decided to go on indefinite strike from October 14 in support of the demand for fair and early settlement of wage revision of the employees.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:17 IST

Maharashtra: Two arrested for possession of weapons, narcotic...

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 01 (ANI): Two persons have been arrested for possession of narcotic substances and weapons worth Rs 13 crore here, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:17 IST

Army gives speedy premature retirement to Jawan to pursue course...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Indian Army has given speedy premature retirement to an Army jawan, Grenadier Atul Kumar of Grenadier-Regiment after he was selected to attend a course on 'Particle and Astro Particle Physics' in an Italian university.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:07 IST

Kapil Mishra slams Kejriwal after Delhi Waqf Board provides Rs 5...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Soon after Delhi Waqf Board gave financial help of Rs 5 lakh to mother of missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmad and a job to his brother, BJP leader Kapil Mishra slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking why the state government is not offering compensation to f

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 04:17 IST

Delhi police take special measures to curb incidents of street...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Delhi police have taken several security measures to curb incidents of street crimes in the city on the occasions of Ramlila and Durga Puja.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 03:44 IST

4 members of 'Nandu' gang caught by Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Four members of the 'Nandu' gang were caught after an exchange of fire between police and gang members in Chhawla, police said.

Read More
iocl