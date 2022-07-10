IMD predicts rainfall to continue in parts of Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 10 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted that rainfall is likely to continue in Telangana, Vidarbha and adjoining coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and South Chhatisgarh for the next 24 hours.

A red alert was issued for eight districts namely Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and the capital city Hyderabad.



With heavy rains witnessed across Telangana, the state machinery has been put on high alert. Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to alert the departments concerned in the state in view of the incessant rains in the state.

Chief Minister Rao appealed to people to stop taking any risks during heavy rains. He urged people not to venture out of their homes unless there is an emergency and to take self-precautions.

Addressing the media, K Nagaratna, IMD Hyderabad chief said, "Telangana is likely to receive widespread rainfall in most places across the state. A red alert has been issued to Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Adilabad, Mulugu and adjoining districts. North and North East regions in Telangana are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and an orange warning has been issued." (ANI)

