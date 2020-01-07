IMD predicts rains, heavy snowfall across Uttarakhand on January 7-8

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall, heavy snowfall, and hail across Uttarakhand on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In its bulletin, the IMD also said: "Isolated thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with hailstorm are also very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh during the next 24 hours."

It added: "Isolated thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with hailstorm are also very likely over Uttrakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours."

The IMD has also predicted that rainfall is likely to occur over the western Himalayan region between January 12 and 14.

The weather forecast agency further said in its all India weather warning bulletin that isolated pockets over central, east, northeast India and also a few places over the southern peninsula are also likely to be battered by the downpour during the same period. (ANI)



