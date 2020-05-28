IMD predicts relief from intense heat for Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted some relief from the scorching heat for the people in Varanasi in the next few days.

On Tuesday, Varanasi recorded a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celcius.

According to the IMD, the city can expect partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm between May 27 and May 30.

Ashutosh Pandey, a student of Banaras Hindu University who had come to the Ghats of Varanasi for someone's last rites said to ANI," The temperature has been rising and it is getting difficult to deal with it day by day."

A visitor to the banks of the river Ganga said that the city has been experiencing a heatwave for the past few days. (ANI)

