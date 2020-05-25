IMD predicts severe heat wave in 19 districts of Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 24 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that 19 districts of Telangana will witness severe heatwave on May 24 and 25.

"Severe heatwave conditions at isolated pockets with heatwave conditions at a few pockets very likely to prevail in the districts of Adilabad, Kumarambheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Mahabubnagar, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Mahabubnagar of Telangana on 24th and 25th May," IMD said in its weather forecast.

IMD also predicted that heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail on May 26 and at isolated pockets on May 27 in places like Adilabad, Kumarambheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Mahabubnagar, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Mahabubnagar of Telangana.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on May 28, IMD predicted.

"Heatwave condition over some parts with severe heatwave at isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana during the next 4 to 5 days," the IMD said in its All India Weather Forecast Bulletin. (ANI)

