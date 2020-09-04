IMD predicts thunderstorm, light to moderate rains at isolated places in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity would occur over isolated parts of Delhi and some other cities of Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening, IMD said.

"17:30 hours: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and nearby Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Shikohabad, Eta, Aligarh, Panipat, Bulandshahr and isolated places of Delhi during the next two hours," IMD said in a tweet.

IMD had earlier in the day predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity intermittent rains over and near Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

IMD had said that moderate thunderstorms with lightning are very likely over the northern parts of the country during the next 12 hours.

"Moderate thunderstorms with lightning very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan during next 12 hours," it said. (ANI)