IMD predicts thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain in next 2 hours in some parts

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain in the next two hours in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh among others.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, Palwal, Khair, Jattari, Bijnor, Farukhnagar, Aurangabad, Hodal, Barsana, Aligarh, Hathras, Kosli during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted at 5 pm.

Earlier in the day, the IMD predicted that the same weather conditions over and adjoining areas of Agra, Tundla, Noida, Bhiwani, Panipat, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Bharatpur, Narnaul and Karnal during next two hour. (ANI)

