IMD predicts thunderstorms, rain in parts of UP, Haryana, Rajasthan in next 2 hours

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan during the next 2 hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Narwana, Hodal, Aurangabad (Haryana) Jahangirabad, Bulandshahar, Gulaoti, Aligarh, Khair, Gabhana, Atrauli, Jattari, Khurja, Mathura, Raya, Barsana (U.P.) Laxmangarh, Bharatpur (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," IMD said in a tweet.

In its latest update, the weather department said that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Narwana, Hodal, Aurangabad in Haryana.



In Uttar Pradesh, rain would occur over Jahangirabad, Bulandshahar, Gulaoti, Aligarh, Khair, Gabhana, Atrauli, Jattari, Khurja, Mathura, Raya and Barsana.

Rajasthan's Laxmangarh and Bharatpur are also likely to witness thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain.

Earlier in the day weather forecasting agency predicted light to moderate rains is likely to occur in parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand today.

The weather agency's bulletin also indicated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for today. (ANI)

