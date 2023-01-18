IMD predicts western disturbance, cold wave conditions over Northwest India likely to abate from tomorrow

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday informed that fresh western disturbances would affect the western Himalayan region from the night of January 20 to January 26, as a result, cold wave conditions over Northwest India are likely to abate from January 19.

"The western disturbances are likely to affect the Himalayan region from the night of January 20 to January 26 while the plains of the northwest will be affected from January 23 to January 25," tweeted IMD.

Under its influence, light or moderate isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall is expected on January 20 and January 21 over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.



Light or moderate isolated to scattered rainfall or thunderstorm is likely to take place over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh between January 23 to January 25 and over Delhi from January 23 to January 25.

The rise in temperature over North West India on January 19 and January 20 is likely by 3-5 degree Celsius but no change after that for at least three days. While Madhya Pradesh might experience a rise in temperature by 3-5 degrees Celsius after January 19, the temperature in Maharashtra is likely to rise by 2-4 degree Celsius till January 22 but no changes thereafter, informed IMD.

IMD also predicted dense fog in isolated pockets during the night and morning hours over Himachal Pradesh on January 18 and January 19.

Dense fog in the sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar is also likely from January 18 to January 20 while in Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura from January 18 to January 21. (ANI)

