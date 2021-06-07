IMD predicts widespread rains in East, Northeast India as Southwest Monsoon advances further

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): The India Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into central Arabian Sea, covering several parts of the country, including the entire northeastern region.

According to the weather department, the southwest monsoon has also advanced in some more parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, some more parts of Telangana, entire Tamil Nadu, some more parts of Andhra Pradesh, more parts of central Bay of Bengal and northeast, Bay of Bengal, and then entire northeastern states of India--Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, most parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.



Due to the strengthening of southwesterly winds and a cyclonic circulation over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and neighborhood in lower tropospheric level, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity very likely over Northeastern states and adjoining East India during next 4-5 days.

The department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on June 6 and June 8, over Assam and Meghalaya and Sub-HimalayanWest Bengal and Sikkim on June 9 and 9, over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on June 6 and 7 and over Odisha on June 8 and 9 and over Gangetic West Bengal on June 10.

"Under the influence of the off-shore trough at mean sea level from north Maharashtra coast to north Kerala coast and a cyclonic circulation over Konkan and Goa in lower tropospheric levels; scattered to widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over parts of south peninsular India and West coast with isolated heavy rainfall on June 6 and reduction in intensity thereafter," it added. (ANI)

