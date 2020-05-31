IMD to issue long-range forecast for monsoon on June 1

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the second stage Long Range Forecast (LRF) for south-west monsoon season (June-September) rainfall will be issued at 2:30 pm on June 1.

The announcement will also be made live through DD News, reads the press release. The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 1, said the IMD on Sunday. (ANI)

