IMD urges Mumbaikars to stay indoors amid high tide warning

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an alert in Mumbai and predicted heavy rains and gusty winds in the city today. The weather department in its advisory also urged Mumbai residents to stay indoors and not venture into the sea or water-logged areas in the wake of high tide in the prediction.

"Heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls are very likely at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra. Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over the capital. A high tide of 4.5 m plus today afternoon. Strong winds in the Mithi river. The sea will be rough so the fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas Avoid outing as far as possible," the IMD said.

Overnight heavy rainfall inundated several areas in the city. Streets were waterlogged in the city from Sion. Kalyan railway station waterlogged following incessant rain which affected the daily commuters in the capital. Six trains being cancelled and an equal number of trains being diverted while one train had been short terminated due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Mumbai, according to the Central Railways.

The Milan Subway of Santa Cruz was also waterlogged after the heavy downpour which continued the early hours of Sunday.

In the Nala Sopara area of the city, water entered the houses of people disrupting normal life. The streets were also waterlogged near JJ Hospital in Nagpada.

The IMD on August 3 at 11:45 pm had predicted: "Intense spells of rain very likely to continue with gusty winds reaching 30kmph-40 kmph in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg during next 4 hours."

Other places in the state are also witnessing heavy rainfall.

Incessant rainfall caused flooding at the Trimbakeshwar Temple in Nashik while the Raigad Police shifted 63 people of Sonyachi Vaadi village in the Raigad district to safer places using boats as water entered their houses. (ANI)

