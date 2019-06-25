Representative image
IMD warns of heavy rainfall in several districts of Uttarakhand

Jun 25, 2019

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 25 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Dehradun has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rains in Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tihri and Dehradun in the next 48 hours.
"Heavy to very heavy rainfall can occur at Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tihri and Dehradun districts in the next 48 hours. Thunderstorms can also occur at the said places during the time," read the warning issued by IMD on Monday evening.
Tourists have been asked not to venture into the higher reaches of the Himalayas during the period of the warning.
All state agencies including police stations have been asked to be on high alert and pass on any information during the period to Disaster Mitigation and Management Center. (ANI)

