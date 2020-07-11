Immediate replacement of Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Trauma Centre JPNATC ordered

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday ordered an immediate replacement of Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center (JPNATC).

The directive has come in the backdrop of the recent incident when a COVID-19 positive journalist patient jumped from the 4th floor of the trauma centre and died.

"Ordered immediate replacement of Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Trauma Centre JPNATC. On July 6th, a COVID-19 positive journalist patient Shri Tarun Sisodiya had jumped from the 4th floor and died," Vardhan tweeted.

Earlier he said that he directed that an expert committee be constituted to suggest suitable changes in administration, for AIIMS as well as JPNATC.

"The report, along with its recommendations, shall be submitted before me by July 27, 2020," he tweeted.

The 4-member inquiry committee, constituted to examine the suicide did not find any malafide intent in the death of the journalist.

"The 4-member inquiry committee, constituted to examine the suicide of Shri Tarun Sisodiya, had submitted its report. The committee did not find any malafide intent in the death of Mr Sisodiya. It also did not find any lapses in the treatment protocol of Covid-19," Vardhan said in a series of tweets. (ANI)

