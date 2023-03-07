Immediate treatment, mobile medical units to be available soon: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that the common people will get immediate treatment even in the villages of the state while high-quality health services will be made available to serious patients sitting at home by identifying them.

On Monday, Pathak flagged off the mobile medical unit run by the voluntary organization The Hans Foundation at the State Institute of Health and Family Welfare.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "This service has been started in ten districts of the state (Prayagraj, Varanasi, Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Balrampur and Siddharthnagar) with the help of Hans Foundation to take health services to the doorsteps of common people."

"Necessary equipment and medicines will be available in these units along with MBBS doctors, pharmacists, ANMs and lab technicians. A total of 74 mobile medical units have been made operational. Free general OPD and primary check-up services will be made available in two-gram panchayats daily through the available resources in these vehicles operated by social unit "The Hans Foundation" established in 2009," he added.

The Deputy CM further said, "With this, serious diseases can be identified timely and treatment can be provided to them."



Earlier, the programme was inaugurated by Pathak by lighting the lamp.

In the welcome address, Principal Secretary Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma said, "These units have been started for the health care of the general public."

The Deputy CM informed that smartphone devices are being distributed to 81,811 ASHAs and 7,713 urban ASHAs (a total of 89,524).

In the past smart phones have been distributed to 85,248 rural ASHAs and 4,776 urban ASHAs.

He said, "With all the ASHAs of the state having smartphones, they can help in providing better health services to the people of their area. Effective health plans can be prepared by assessing the condition of the area with the information provided by them on various applications related to health programs. The intention of the government is to provide high-level health services to all."

In the programme, four very important administrative manuals, a guide for inquiry officers on disciplinary proceedings, a guide for medical officers, a reference book for chief medical officers and a book for capacity building of clerical cadre were also released. (ANI)

