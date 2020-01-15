Immense faith in law, says Congress K'taka MLA after ED summon

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Karnataka Congress MLA KJ George on Tuesday said that he has immense faith in the law and investigation agency after he received a summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a case related to foreign exchange.

Taking to Twitter, George shared the ED summons and said that all of the assets and wealth owned by him and his family have been lawfully declared.

"I received a summons from the Enforcement Directorate dated: 23-12-2019. My duty as a citizen is to co-operate fully with the authorities for any questions or explanations. I am a law-abiding citizen, all our assets/wealth is lawfully declared," he tweeted.

George, MLA from Sarvagna Nagar constituency, has been asked to appear before the agency on January 16.

"I have immense faith in the law and investigating agency. My family and myself will extend our full cooperation with the agencies during the course of the investigation," he said in a following tweet.

In the summons, ED has sought details of all the movable and immovable properties held by George and his family members, along with documents and copies of Income Tax return filed by them. (ANI)

