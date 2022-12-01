Impersonation case: TRS Minister Gangula Kamalakar, TRS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra visit CBI HQ in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Minister Gangula Kamalakar and party's Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra on Thursday were at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Headquarters in New Delhi in connection with an impersonation case.

As per sources, the CBI had on Wednesday served notices to both after they were found allegedly associated with a fake CBI officer arrested from Tamil Nadu Bhawan here.

On November 28, the probe agency arrested Kovvi Reddy Srinivas Rao of Chinnawaltair in Vishakhapatnam for impersonating as Joint Director of the CBI.

In a statement, the agency mentioned that they had registered a case against a private person, a resident of Chinnawaltair, Vishakhapatnam on the allegations of impersonating a senior IPS officer of CBI.

The accused was staying at the Tamil Nadu House allegedly parading as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP)/IPS.



"He has been impersonating ..as an IPS Officer and Joint Director of CBI in lieu of undue advantage from unknown private persons for lobbying with unknown public servants for getting a favourable response in various matters which include the cases registered by different central investigative agencies," the CBI had said.

The FIR into the matter said that Kovvi Reddy Srinivas Rao visited New Delhi on November 22 and arranged a stay at Madhyanchal Bhawan and Tamil Nadu Bhawan in New Delhi.

He met various private persons and public servants by impersonating a senior officer in the Central Bureau of Investigation for availing an undue advantage from them.

On November 24, Kovvi Reddy Srinivas Rao met Srinivas Rao Penupothula at Tamil Nadu Bhavan, New Delhi while impersonating a senior officer of CBI.

"Kovvi Reddy Srinivas Rao impersonating himself as a senior CBI officer informed Vinay Handa that he is looking after the officers' cadre of CBI and agreed to assist Vinay Handa in obtaining employment for his younger son. Kovvi Reddy Srinivas Rao, impersonating himself as a senior IPS Officer, was also lobbying with Margana Venkateshwara Rao and Ravi in the matter of obtaining a No Entry Permit (permission for vehicles to ply during 'No Entry' restriction timings in Delhi/New Delhi) from Delhi Police for 2,000 vehicles of the company 'Porter'," the statement said.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of cash of Rs 21 lakh (approximately); gold and stone jewellery (allegedly obtained as an undue pecuniary advantage) and other incriminating documents.

The accused was arrested on Saturday and produced before the competent court in Delhi on Sunday. He was remanded to two days' Police Custody. (ANI)

