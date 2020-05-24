Imphal Airport authorities taking measures to ensure social distancing

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 24 (ANI): Keeping in view the resumption of domestic flight services from May 25, Imphal International Airport authorities are taking all measures to ensure social distancing among passengers so as to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

A Ansari, Airport Director on Saturday said: "Seven flights will be operating daily and two more on Wednesday".

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had on Thursday said that a minimum and maximum fare for three months has been set for the domestic flight services, which resume from May 25.

According to the information available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 26 cases of coronavirus have been reported from Manipur with two cured/migrated/discharged.

India has so far recorded 1,25,101 COVID-19 cases out of which 69,597 are active cases. 3,720 people have lost their lives to coronavirus. (ANI)

