Imphal: Car plunges off Lilong Bridge, search operation launched

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 18 (ANI): A car plunged into a river while moving on a Lilong Bridge situated here on Wednesday.

The vehicle lost balance after hitting the fence of the bridge and later fell into the waterbody.

The local officials were alerted about the mishap yesterday.

Rescue boats have initiated a large scale searching operation. Two boats were spotted under the bridge which later expanded the search downriver.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

