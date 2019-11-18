Imphal: Police arrest five PLA members in connection with Thangal Bazaar blast in Manipur

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): West District police have arrested five members of the proscribed People's Liberation Army (PLA) along with explosive devices, in connection with the Thangal Bazar blast.

Four policemen and one civilian were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast at Thangal Bazaar which took place at 9:20 am on November 5.

"The blast was carried out by the proscribed PLA organisation. It was operated from its camp located at Myanmar. The act of the proscribed group is similar to the act of a terrorist organisation. District police teams have conducted a cordon and search operation around Khwairamband market on Saturday night," said Superintendent of Police, K Meghachandra in a press conference on Sunday.

The district police team also claimed to have stopped another series of blasts from happening in the city. As per plans, the blast was to occur on Saturday at Ngari Galli, Thangal Bazar, which lies beyond the surveillance of CCTV cameras.

The accused were identified as Paonam Manikanta Singh, (30), Asheibam Budha Singh, (38) -- active member of Revolutionary People's Front (RPF)/ PLA and also working as a member of Kangleipak Economic Development Organisation (KEDO) -- Chingkham Basanta alias Khambaton Singh (33), Yumkhaibam (N) Sumati Devi (26) and Aheibam Dhaneshwar Singh alias Thane.

Basanta has disclosed that he is a trained cadre of RPF/PLA. He also disclosed that he had joined the group in 2010 and received basic military training in Taka, Myanmar.

Police have seized two IEDs, two batteries with timers and eight detonators, three mobile phones and sim cards, one LML NV silver colour scooter which was used for transportation from their possession.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

