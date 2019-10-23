Imphal police tightens noose on drug-peddlers

(Imphal) Manipur [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Thoubal District Police has arrested three drug peddlers from Lilong Dam Makha area on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Pusham Mohammad Ali (20), Pusham Salman Hussain (27) and Khullakpam Sarif Khan (22).

The police team headed by Inspector Oinam Ajit Singh seized huge quantity of drugs including 14,513 SP Capsules, 99 bottles of illegal cough syrup and 12 grams of Heroin.

The security officials were accompanied by two volunteers of anti-drug associations.

A case has been registered at Lilong Police Station against the accused persons. (ANI)

