Sitaram Sahu, secretary Vhaisya Youth Club (VYC) Telipati while speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI)
Sitaram Sahu, secretary Vhaisya Youth Club (VYC) Telipati while speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI)

Imphal: Three BSF jawans injured in bomb blast at Chhath Puja venue

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:14 IST

Manipur (Imphal) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Three jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) sustained injuries in a bomb blast at the venue of Chhath Puja in Telipati, Imphal East district.
The injured jawans have been identified as Lalkumar (54), Koram Mahindra (30) and Santram (30).
According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday night. The police officials were informed about the blast at around 11:30 pm and the injured were immediately rushed to the hospital.
Sitaram Sahu, secretary Vhaisya Youth Club (VYC) Telipati told ANI, "The blast occurred despite the presence of heavy BSF security and police personnel. Chhath is one of the biggest festivals for us. The villagers here strongly condemn this incident. This is extremely saddening."
A local, Deepak Prasad vehemently condemned the blast and urged that such incidents should not be repeated in future.
"Chhath Puja celebrations started here on Saturday evening at around 4 pm and concluded at 8 pm. It was scheduled to begin again from 4 am on Sunday. The security forces failed to prevent this incident. The injured have been taken to JNIMS Hospital. However, the doctors have stated that the injured persons are out of danger," Prasad said.
Under the aegis of VYC Telipati, residents of Telipati staged a sit-in protest condemning the act.
A case has been registered in this matter at the nearest police station. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:19 IST

Kerala: Awareness campaign conducted on sewerage treatment plant

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Cochin Smart Mission Limited and Kochi Municipal Corporation jointly conducted an awareness campaign on the project, "Construction of Vaccum Sewer Network and Sewerage Treatment Plant."

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:19 IST

Telangana: Biodiversity flyover to open for citizens on Monday

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that the Biodiversity junction flyover will be opened to the citizens on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:19 IST

Tis Hazari Court clash: BCI urges advocates to not boycott...

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): After the Delhi High Court on Sunday ordered judicial probe into the clashes which broke out a day before between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari Court complex here, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has appealed to all advocates to return to their work and not to boycot

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:10 IST

Delhi: Air pollution levels remain hazardous despite mild rain

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Despite the mild spell of rain on Sunday morning, Delhiites received no respite from the severe pollution levels in the city.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:08 IST

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena tries to reach out to NCP, Sanjay Raut...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday said that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut dropped a text message to him while he was in a meeting with the party leaders here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:06 IST

Health advisory issued for Delhiites, says 'stay indoors, wear masks'

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) on Sunday released health advisory to the public for protection from air pollution, which has reached to severe level in Delhi and may result in "morbidity" among the exposed people.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:51 IST

J-K: Police bust terrorist hideout in Sopore, recover...

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Police have busted an alleged terrorist hideout in the Brath area of the district here, Kashmir Zone Police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:47 IST

Tis Hazari Court clash: HC asks police not to take any coercive...

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Police to not take any coercive action against lawyers while directing Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to transfer Special Commissioner Sanjay Singh and Additional DCP Harinder Singh, in connection with Saturday's clash betw

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:46 IST

Already approved Rs 10,000 crore for farmers affected by rains: Fadnavis

Akola (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the state government has already approved Rs 10,000 crore to provide relief to farmers affected by rains in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:44 IST

Uddhav Thackeray demands Rs 25k per hectare to farmers as...

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): After meeting with farmers who have suffered losses following incessant rains in Aurangabad district, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday demanded Rs 25,000 per hectare from the government to help them.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:37 IST

Hyderabad: AYUSH Minister Inaugurates National Research...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik on Sunday inaugurated the National Research Institute of Unani Medicine for Skin Disorders (NRIUMSD) here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:35 IST

Congress workers stage protests over alleged video of Yediyurappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Congress workers on Sunday staged a protest here after a purported video went viral showing Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa admitting to having played a role in bringing down the JDS-Congress government by getting the coalition MLAs to resign.

Read More
iocl