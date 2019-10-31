Imphal (Manipur) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Assam Rifles in a joint operation with police apprehended an underground worker and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunitions in Imphal West on October 29.
Eastern Command of Indian Army said in a tweet, "Troops #AssamRifles in a joint #Op with police apprehended an Under Ground Worker & recovered large quantities of arms, ammunitions & war like stores from Patsoi, Imphal West, Manipur on 29 Oct @adgpi @SpokespersonMoD @official_dgar."
Further details are awaited (ANI)
Imphal: Underground worker arrested, huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered
ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:22 IST
