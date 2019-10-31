Imphal: Underground worker arrested, huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 21:30 IST

All stakeholders will be consulted before settlement with Naga...

New Delhi [India] Oct 31 (ANI): The Home Ministry said on Thursday that all stakeholders including Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh will be consulted before any settlement is arrived with Naga groups and that credence should not be given to rumours that final Naga settlement has been reached.