Implement SOP for safety of women at quarantine centres, Maharashtra BJP leader to state government

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 (ANI): Maharashtra BJP vice president Chitra Wagh met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and demanded that the government should implement an SOP for the safety and security of women at COVID and quarantine centres in the state.



Wagh also said if their demands are not fulfilled then BJP will begin statewide agitation over the issue.

She had earlier alleged that there were rape and molestation cases at quarantine centres in the state.

"Rape and Molestation Cases at Quarantine Centers are as frequent as ever, Even after demanding a SOP we haven't received it yet Sir Maharashtra is tolerating!!" Wagh said in a tweet on October 2. (ANI)

