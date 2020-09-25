Implication about YSRCP's involvement in attacks on Hindu temples in Andhra is 'utter lie', says party spokesperson

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party's (YSRCP) spokesperson Ambati Rambabu on Tuesday called the recent attacks on Hindu temples "unfortunate", and said the opposition's implication about YSRCP involvement in the attacks is an "utter lie".

Speaking to media, Rambabu said, "Recent incidents of Hindu idols' desecration are very unfortunate. Opposition parties are trying to imply that YSRCP is anti-Hindu party and indulged in those attacks. It is an utter lie. In fact, it is Chandrababu Naidu who had demolished temples in Vijayawada at the time of Krishna Pushkarams. It was the attack on Hindutva," he said.

He said that though Chief Minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy is Christian by birth, respects all religions equally.



"Opposition parties are slinging mud on Chief Minister's Delhi tour. They allege that Jagan went to Delhi to get protection from cases against him. Pro Telugu Desam Party (TDP) media wrote that the Central government slammed Jagan on various issues. They are spreading lies as if they were present during the meeting between Amit Shah and Jagan," he said.

Addressing the controversies around Chief Minister's Tirumala tour, Rambabu said TDP is trying to "gain political mileage" by creating "unnecessary controversy".

"Opposition parties raked up unnecessary controversy about Jagan's Tirumala tour. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) invited him as the Chief Minister of the state. Congress CM Nedurumalli Janardan Reddy and Late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy had offered sacred clothes to Lord Balaji. Jagan took part in the Brahmotsavam celebration with utmost devotion. There are no issues for TDP to raise and protest. That's why TDP has taken up Jagan's Tirumala trip a big issue. They tried to gain political mileage of it," he said. (ANI)

