Important for everyone to follow Maharashtra CM's advice, avoid bursting firecrackers: Lata Mangeshkar

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday urged people to follow Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's advice and avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali to check pollution.



"I feel that it is very important for everyone to follow what the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Honorable Uddhav Thackeray said on television today. Burst as few firecrackers as you can this Diwali to check pollution. Celebrate the festival of light, celebrate the festival of lights. Wear a mask. Take care of yourself, your family and society," Mangeshkar tweeted.

Thackeray requested people to celebrate Diwali with 'simplicity', by lighting Diyas and staying at home and urged people to not bust crackers.

Sale of firecrackers has been banned Haryana, Karnataka, Delhi, Rajasthan and Odisha ahead of Diwali. (ANI)

