Hafiz Saeed (file photo)
Important that action against Hafiz Saeed is irreversible, verifiable: Govt sources

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 09:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Jul 4 (ANI): It is important that the action against Hafiz Saeed and his aides in cases of terror financing is irreversible and verifiable, said government sources while reacting to the recent crackdown on the 26/11 terror attack mastermind.
"We have seen this 'action' before. It is important that the action is irreversible and verifiable," government sources told ANI on Thursday.
This comes after the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan's Punjab province registered multiple cases against the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief and 12 of his aides, including his brother-in-law Abdul Rehman Makki, according to The Express Tribune.
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has come down heavily against Pakistan for failing to reach its milestones in fighting terrorism. Pakistan may be blacklisted by the watchdog as it is already on the "grey list" of countries who have been inadequate in curbing money laundering and terror financing.
In the wake of previous warnings by FATF, Pakistan had re-instated a ban on two terror outfits linked to Saeed, namely JuD and the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation, earlier in February. The move was also made amid global pressure against Pakistan to clamp down on the terror groups following the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) initiated Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel. (ANI)

