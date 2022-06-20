Important to build cyber-secure India for country's development, says Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the Digital India program has brought in positive changes in the country and India's development can't be done without cyber security.

Speaking at the National Conference on Cyber Safety and National Security in Delhi, Shah said, "It is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that every Indian should empower themselves through technology and the internet. Due to the Digital India program, empowerment and positive changes have taken place in our lives."

Shah further said, "We all know how important it is to build a cyber-secure India, for the development of the nation. In today's era, India's development can't be done without cyber security."

"With the initiative of the Prime Minister, India is going forward in all areas, and the usage of technology has been taken to all levels. But if cyber security is not ensured, this strength can become a huge challenge for us," he added.



According to the Union Home Minister, for a cyber secure India, public awareness about it is 'most important'.

"If someone imagines cyber-secure India, the most important foundation is public awareness. Technocrats may research security facilities as much as they want but if people are not aware, it can't be put into use," said Shah.

The National Conference on Cyber Safety and National Security is being organised by the Home Ministry as part of the efforts to create mass awareness for the prevention of cyber crimes in the country.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), in the MHA in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India in the run-up to tomorrow's conference had also organized functions at 75 places in different States and Union Territories on Cyber Hygiene, Prevention of Cyber Crimes, Cyber Safety and National Security under the banner "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" from June 8 to 17.

The Conference was also attended by the Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy, the Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Culture, and from the States and Union Territories and representatives from various organisations amongst others. (ANI)

