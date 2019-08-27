Important to focus on economic growth and structural reforms, says CEA Subramanian

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to the government of India KV Subramanian on Monday said that it is important to focus on economic growth and structural reforms.

"It is important to focus on economic growth and structural reforms. We are still the fastest growing economy in the world and we will continue to be in that position. The government continues to focus on investment," the official said here.

He added that the government will take all the necessary steps for the growth of the economy.

"Investment first affects productivity and later affects exports and consumption. So it is important for us to focus on investment. In economy, there are multiple variables and investment is the key driver. That is something the government continues to focus on," he said.

Further, he said: "Our export share is very low. The share is two per cent and that's why we still have an enormous opportunity to grow. The exports cannot grow unless we emphasise on productivity."

He also spoke about the trade war between the United States and China and said, "The recent news is about the United States and China sitting together (for a discussion). There may be a breakthrough that is coming possibly and it will be good news." (ANI)

