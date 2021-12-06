Important to keep momentum to strengthen fight against COVID-19: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded countrymen's efforts as over 50 per cent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated.

The Prime Minister called on the nation to keep this momentum to strengthen the fight against COVID-19.

"India's vaccination drive crosses another important milestone. Important to keep this momentum to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. And yes, keep following all other COVID-19 related protocols including masking up and social distancing," tweeted PM Modi in response to a tweet by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Mandaviya in a tweet yesterday wrote, "Congratulations India! It is a moment of great pride as over 50 per cent of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated. We will win the battle against COVID-19 together #HarGharDastak #SabkoMuftVaccine"

The Government of India targets 100 per cent COVID-19 adult vaccination under the 'Har Ghar Dastak' program by December 31 as India achieved 50 per cent fully vaccinated adult population landmark on Sunday.

The States, Union Territories with more than 50 per cent of the adult population fully vaccinated are Andaman Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Tripura.

Last week the Union Health Minister and health officials conducted a meeting with states and UTs regarding the "Har Ghar Dastak" campaign and set the targets of 100 per cent first COVID-19 vaccine dose till December 31. (ANI)