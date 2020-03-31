Important to take action as per containment process in coronavirus cases, not time to find faults: Lav Aggarwal

New Delhi [India] Mar 31 (ANI): It is important to take action as per the central government's containment process in coronavirus cases, Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"With respect to the Nizamuddin area, we all need to understand and appreciate that this is not the time to do fault finding. What is important for us is to take action as per our containment process in whatever areas we find a case," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said at a media briefing here responding to a question.

Around 300-400 people had attended a Tablighi Jamaat event at the Jamaat's headquarters in Delhi's Nizamuddin. At least 24 people among them have tested positive for coronavirus.

As part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a 21-day nationwide on Tuesday last. He urged people to stay home and maintain social distancing to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 1,251 cases and 32 deaths have been reported in the country. (ANI)

