Impose 300 pc duty on Chinese goods: SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): At an all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss India-China situation, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Friday said that India will not become a dumping ground for China and asked the government to impose 300 per cent duty on Chinese goods.

"Nation is one. 'Neeyat' of Pakistan and China is not good. India will not be China's dumping ground. Impose 300 per cent duty on Chinese goods," Yadav said at the all-party virtual meeting with PM Modi to discuss the situation in India-China border areas, according to sources.

At the all-party meeting, most political parties in the opposition backed the government's stand against China while Congress sought details of intrusion from the government.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi targeted the government over its handling of "intrusions" by China in Eastern Ladakh, saying it lost time, "failed" to use all avenues which resulted in the loss of lives of 20 soldiers in the violent face-off in Galwan Valley and asked if there was an intelligence failure.



Taking part in the virtual all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in the India-China border areas, she said the entire country would like an assurance that status quo ante would be restored and China will revert back to the original position on Line of Actual Control.



Sources said that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and former Defence Minister Sharad Pawar said that issues of whether soldiers carried arms or not are decided by international agreements and "we need to respect such sensitive matters".

The sources said Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that all-party meeting was "a good message for the nation".

"It shows that we are united behind our jawans. TMC strongly in solidarity with the government," she said.

She said that the government should not allow Chinese firms to enter crucial sectors like telecommunications, railways and aviation.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in a violent face-off that happened in the Galwan valley, as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. (ANI)

