Imposed fine of Rs 2.40 crore against NHAI for 400 missing trees: Delhi govt tells NGT

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Delhi Government Forest department on Friday told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it has imposed a fine of Rs 2.40 crore against NHAI for 400 missing trees while construction of Dwarka Expressway Package II.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest told the NGT that NHAI has submitted a proposal of removal of 9435 trees while expanding Dwarka Expressway. Out of 9435 tress, 400 trees were missing when forest department conducted inspection in that area.

When NHAI failed to explain about the missing trees, the forest officer said that the department has slapped a fine of Rs 2 crore 40 lakh against NHAI for 400 missing trees.

Meanwhile, the NGT was also informed that NHAI had promised to plant 90,350 saplings as compensation of removing over 9000 trees for the construction of the expressway.

The tribunal was also informed that out of proposed removal of 9035 trees, 3318 trees are to be felled and 5717 trees are to be transplanted. As on the date of inspection, 294 trees have been transplanted from Old Toll Plaza site to Sector in Dwarka, the forest department informed.

The trees are in transplanted and at this stage, it is not possible to accurately assess their chances of survival. Thus, the survival rate can only be determined with certainty only after a period of one year.

As per the draft transplantation policy, for every proposal for removal of trees under the provision of DPTA, 1994, at least 80 per cent of the trees that are affected by developmental activities and cannot be preserved on-site shall be required to be transplanted and it should be ensured that at least 80 per cent of the transplanted trees survive after one year. This policy was initiated in view of the problems of severe air pollution in Delhi with the aim to save the grown-up trees by transplanting these somewhere in the vicinity. This is expected to make up for the loss of carbon sink in lieu of the trees which would otherwise to be cut.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by the Society for Protection of Culture, Heritage, Environment, Traditions and Promotion of National Awareness against Delhi government giving permission to cut trees for the Dwarka Expressway Package II, without assessing the survival rate of the transplanted trees. (ANI)

