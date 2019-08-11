Impossible to factor veg, non-veg into delivery logistics: Zomato

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): After Zomato executives in Howrah went on an indefinite strike against delivering beef and porks, the company on Sunday said it is looking to resolve the matter but it is impossible to factor vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences into delivery logistics.

"In a country as diverse as India, it is impossible to ensure that vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences are factored into delivery logistics. Delivery partners are unequivocally made to understand the practical nature of the job as they choose to enter the workforce," said spokesperson of Zomato in a statement.

"All our partners understand this fully. There is a small group of partners in Howrah, who have raised concerns. We are looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," added Zomato spokesperson.

Zomato's statement comes after its executives went on an indefinite strike protesting against delivering beef and pork, saying doing so hurt their religious sentiments.

A few days back, the food delivery app was in the news after a customer declined to receive an order which was being delivered by a non-Hindu rider. The company had supported its employee. (ANI)

