'Impossible' to gauge contribution of various sources of pollution to air quality: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that it is "impossible" to gauge the contribution of various sources of pollution to the deteriorating air quality of the national capital.

Addressing the media persons here, Kejriwal said, "It is the truth that the pollution in Delhi is both from inside and outside sources. It is, however, impossible to analyse how much these sources contribute to the deteriorating air quality. On one hand, an agency says that the stubble burning contributes only one per cent to the pollution, the other marks it up to 10 per cent."

The chief minister cited a report by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) which stated that only 36 per cent of the pollution in Delhi is due to internal factors and the rest comes from the neighbouring states.

"We are trying our best to improve the air quality but until the stubble burning is stopped, there will be an issue," he said.

Kejriwal said that his government had set up a system in April, earlier this year, which is constantly analysing Delhi's air over the course of one year.

"It will prepare the base data for one whole year. By April 1 next year, we will be able to apprise the public of the sources of pollution and its real-time data."

Alluding to the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme, he said that it will only be implemented on "non-transport four-wheeled vehicles", exempting two-wheelers and emergency vehicles.

The scheme will be implemented from November 4 to 15. It will be applicable from 8 am to 8 pm, except on Sundays. The violation of the rules will attract a fine of Rs 4000.

Vehicles carrying school students will be exempted from the rationing scheme, he added. Earlier, Kejriwal had announced that women will be exempted from the scheme. However, this time private CNG vehicles will come under its ambit.

A flagship scheme of the Aam Aadmi Party government, aimed at combatting pollution, it was first implemented in 2015.

The scheme entails cars with odd and even number plates to run on alternate days. For the last few years, the national capital has been grappling with smog every winter, raising health concerns. (ANI)