Improvement in Delhi's AQI in 2020, compared to 2019: Centre informs LS

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi indicates an improvement in air quality in 2020 as compared to 2019, said the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change on Monday.

The reply by the Ministry came after members of Lok Sabha Saugata Roy and Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shyal asked whether pollution has increased in Delhi and adjoining areas in November 2021 and whether the government has examined the cause.

"Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi indicates an improvement in air quality from year 2019 to 2020, as number days in 'Good', 'Satisfactory', 'Moderate' category have increased in the year 2020 as compared to year 2019. Air Quality Index of Delhi is placed at Annexure-I," the ministry said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.



"The major sources of air pollution in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas which aggravate during the winter due to unfavourable meteorological conditions include industrial pollution, vehicular pollution, dust from construction and demolition activities, road and open areas dust, biomass burning, stubble burning, municipal solid waste burning, fires in sanitary landfills etc," the ministry added.

Noting that measures are being taken to check pollution, the ministry said, "The Government has been continuously taking up the matters with various stakeholders concerned including the Governments of NCR States namely Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and NCTD as well as Government of Punjab. Source apportionment study has been carried out for Delhi-NCR by TERI-ARAI in the year 2018 which reveals that during winter months, Industries contribute 27 per cent and 30 per cent to PM10 and PM2.5 respectively, Dust (soil, road, and const.) contributes 25 per cent and 17 per cent to PM10 and PM2.5 respectively, and Transport contributes 24 per cent and 28 per cent to PM10 and PM2.5 respectively."

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday. (ANI)

