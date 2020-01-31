In a democracy, nothing more sacred than people's mandate: President

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): In a democracy, nothing is more sacred than the mandate given by the people, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday, adding that the people of the country have given 'this mandate to my government for the making of a new India.'

"In a democracy, nothing is more sacred than the mandate given by the people. The people of the country have given this mandate to my Government for the making of a new India," he said in his address to the Joint Session of Parliament at the beginning of Budget Session.

"A new India which takes pride in the glory of our ancient culture and which enriches the 21st-century world with the power of its knowledge. A new India, in which besides finding solutions to old problems, new chapters of development are written," he said.

"A new India, in which adequate facilities and new opportunities for growth are available for the poor, Dalits, women, youth, tribals and minorities," he said, adding "a new India, where every region develops, no region is left behind, where the benefits of modern technology reach the farthest end of society, and a new India, which is at the forefront of the fourth industrial revolution and which attains new heights at the global stage."

"The Constitution of India is the guiding light for all of us in fulfilling these dreams. Just a few weeks ago, on 26th November, 70 years of the Constitution have been completed. On that day, 12 crore citizens of the country, publicly read out the Preamble of the Constitution and renewed their commitment to the Constitution," he said.

"In addition, to protect the rights of every citizen of our country, our Constitution makes the citizens of the country mindful of their duties. Further, our Constitution also places an expectation that the decisions taken through democratic processes will be accepted by the countrymen. At the same time, our Constitution expects the Parliament and every member present in this House to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the countrymen and make the necessary laws, keeping the national interest paramount," he said.

He said that "due to my Government's strong commitment, the law against Triple Talaq ensuring justice to Muslim women and safeguarding their rights; the Consumer Protection Act providing new rights to the citizens; the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act for protecting the savings of the poor; the Chit Funds Amendment Act protecting the poor from fraudulent chit fund schemes; the law enhancing punishment for sexual offences against children; Motor Vehicles Amendment Act aimed at reducing road accidents; and the law protecting the rights of the transgender persons - several such historic legislations have been enacted."

"The faith reposed by the people of our country in our democratic institutions strengthens the foundation of our democracy. The maturity displayed by the countrymen after the Supreme Court's verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi is also laudable. My Government is of the firm view that mutual discussions and debates strengthen democracy. At the same time, any kind of violence in the name of protests weakens the society and the nation," he added. (ANI)