In a first, Adani Ahmedabad Marathon to be held in wave format on Nov 27, 28

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 4 (ANI): The fifth edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon (AAM) will take place on November 27 and 28 this year, with options to select between on-ground and app-based remote running.

The on-ground event has been planned in the wave format with all Covid precautions in place.

The theme for the event remains #Run4OurSoldiers, which is an endeavour to honour the bravehearts of India.

Pranav Adani, MD - Agro and Oil & Gas said that the COVID-19 crisis has reinforced the need to build a mentally and physically fit nation

"Contributing to the welfare of Indian Armed Forces has been a constant inspiration for us at the Adani Group to organize the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon and make it an annual event," he said.

"The COVID-19 crisis has reinforced the need to build a mentally and physically fit nation. Community running encourages people to adopt a healthy lifestyle which is sustainable and fosters a spirit of togetherness. We are very excited to invite all the runners, who were waiting for the on-ground event at Adani Shantigram after last year's virtual marathon. And for those who cannot join us in person, we will still look forward to your virtual participation," he added.

An Adani group release said that like in the past, this year too, part of the registration proceeds will be donated to the Indian Armed Forces.

Registrations for the fifth AAM, which began on September 15 will remain open until October 15, 2021.

Like in earlier editions, the race will be held in various categories - full marathon, half marathon, 10 km and 5 km fun run. The on-ground race will be conducted in two slots (morning and evening) over two days. Each slot will have participants running in waves with a gap of 15 minutes.

The release said each wave will see no more than 250 participants to ensure their safety.

While winners will be awarded medals and certified recognition, all participants completing the races will receive a certificate of completion.

The prize money will not be applicable for participants who have opted for app-based remote running.

The release said that registration for participants in the armed forces will continue to be free.

Kargil War veteran and India's first blade runner, Major DP Singh (retired) is the race ambassador of the AAM 2021 edition.

"The pandemic has raised much-needed awareness about the importance of health and fitness levels," he said.

"The best way to go in that direction is to just put on your shoes and step out. I have experienced marathon running to aid both physical as well as mental endurance and I am proud to associate with a cause that resonates with me. Join me on the running track of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon and let's run together for our soldiers! Jai Hind," he added.

Sanitized and touch-free hydration stations will be placed along the route to reduce human contact and participants will be diverted to the parking area from the finish line with food packets, water, energy drink and medal kits. Those who require physiotherapy or medical attention will be diverted to a designated area.

Participants who register for app-based remote running need to download the AAM app, which will enable GPS tracking and recording of their run. Guidelines on health and safety will be issued to the marathoners participating virtually. They will also be required to follow precautionary measures taken by their respective state governments in view of COVID-19. (ANI)