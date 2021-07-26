In a first after taking over as Haryana Governor, Bandaru Dattatreya meets PM Modi in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): After taking over as Haryana Governor on July 16, Bandaru Dattatreya paid a first courtesy call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Monday.

As per an official statement, they discussed in detail the developmental and public welfare schemes being run in the state.

In this meeting, which lasted for about 20 minutes, the Prime Minister said that schemes related to agricultural development and farmers' welfare should be extended to every needy person so that the farmer of the country becomes more financially strong.

He said that the state government should ensure that the schemes related to agricultural development and farmers' welfare are implemented on the ground level.

Praising the development taking place in Haryana, the Prime Minister said that Haryana state is Atmanirbhar in various fields, yet employment, business, rural development, health services can be developed by exploring the possibilities of more development.

He also said that maximum people in the state should be included in 'Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana' and asserted Corona patients have also been included in this scheme. (ANI)