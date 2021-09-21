In a first, AIIMS extends blood sample collection timing

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): The timings of blood sample collection for medical tests have been increased by over five hours at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) of Delhi.

This is for the first time in history that AIIMS has revised its timings of blood sample collection. The step has been taken after the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during a meeting formed a committee on September 3 to improve the system regarding testing, registration, X-Ray's etc.

The timings of the Central Collection Facility have been revised and have been increased by more than five hours.



As per the revised timings, the Old RAK OPD will now collect blood samples from 8.00 am to 3.30 pm from Monday to Friday, and the fasting timing for sample collection will be 8 am to 11:30 am. While on Saturdays, the timings are 8 am to 10:30 am and 8 am to 11:30 am respectively.

Meanwhile, according to the revised timings in the New RAK OPD, the sample collections timings have also been increased. Now the samples will be collected from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 3:30 pm, and the fasting timings for sample collection will be 8 am to 11:30 am. While for Saturdays, the timings for blood-sample collection will be 8 am to 1 pm and for fasting would be 8 am to 10:30 am.

"The main objective of this committee is to improve the OPD services like registration, testing, Xray's etc. The committee constituted by the Union Health Minister has nine members. The concern of the Union Health Minister was to conduct tests on the same day to avoid a long waiting list," Dr Sanjai Rai, Head of Department of Community Medicine and a member of the committee informed.

The Medical Superintendent Dr D K Sharma issued a notice to all concerned departments to inform them of the change of the timings.

The timings of the radiology department have also been changed after the suggestion given by the appointed committee; the revised timings of MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, CT Scan are now 8 am to 8 pm. (ANI)

